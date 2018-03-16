高端地产新闻
在售 - Southampton, United States - ¥24,392,060
免费询盘

Southampton, 11968 - United States

118 West Prospect Street

约¥24,392,060
原货币价格 $3,850,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7.5
    浴室 (7 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5700
    平方英尺 (0.43 英亩)

房产描述

Just moments to Main Street and world class ocean beaches beyond, this modern collaboration of Hamptons cedar and contemporary Italian finishes was inspired by Japanese architecture.BH Capital Management has emphasized the concept of progressive construction and modern minimalism to create a unique and innovative design that is like no other. This new stylish residence boasts 6,000 sf of luxurious living space on three levels with brilliant southern exposure. The home exudes a calmness and warmth in open, light-filled spaces with clean crisp finishes and simple detailing. The strategic use of materials for visual interest, texture and personality creates an unparalleled atmosphere. 6 bedrooms and 7 1/2 baths beautifully appointed in a combination of select stone, marble, ceramic and porcelain materials. The double height entry gallery is adorned with a custom fabricated staircase. The expansive and open floor plan is anchored by a linear gas fireplace with stone surround and a wall of glass leading to a covered blue stone patio. The Scavolini kitchen cabinets and bath vanities are a distinctive sign of Made in Italy. Essential lines, clean geometries and functional solutions along with the full suite of Miele and Subzero appliances appoint the open chef's kitchen and butler's pantry. The master suite and spa-like bath enjoy an abundance of natural light with a private balcony overlooking the property. The 2000 sf finished lower level boasts a 6th bedroom and full bath along with sweeping recreation and media areas. The backyard oasis includes a heated Gunite pool and spa with integrated blue stone and mahogany surround. The chic pool house includes a Scavolini designed wet bar and full bath. Smart home technology featuring Nest and Sonos systems throughout. A two car garage and professional landscape package complete this distinct village offering.

上市日期: 2017年11月19日

MLS ID: H15401

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Raphael Avigdor
631.204.2740

