在售 - Sunrise Beach, Missouri, United States - ¥10,612,130
Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65079 - United States

1579 Grand Cove Road

约¥10,612,130
原货币价格 $1,675,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4800
    平方英尺

房产描述


This home is one of only eight Island Estates. It features 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, two living areas and is beautifully furnished (furnishings are available for purchase). You will fall in love with the Lake Views from every window and balcony. Beautiful landscaping with cascading waterfall. The second waterfront lot is included and the large private dock is available for extra $$. Also,available are a boat, PWC's and lifts for extra $$. This exquisite home is part of a very unique luxury community. The privacy of the gated island, along with the fabulous views makes you feel as if you are in paradise. The original owners have taken great care of this home and are ready to pass it on to a new family to love.

MLS ID: 3122256

联系方式

经纪公司：
luxaddress
分部：
The Property Shop @ the Lake, LLC
代理经纪:
Tina Stotler
573-693-1100

