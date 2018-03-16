331 K Highway

房产描述



This all brick and stone masterpiece of a home sits on 150 acres of Missouri rolling hills. Open pasture, timber full of wild game, flowing creek and large pond are only a few of natures touches. This extremely well built home boasts so many wonderful features. 4 large bedroom suites. Beautiful kitchen, large dining and living areas. multiple fireplaces. Laundry room on both levels. Oversized 3 vehicle garage up and 1 oversized garage down. 30 x 40 finsihed shop with living area, kitchen, bath and laundry, heated and cooled. Another 60 x 80 barn. Acreage is fenced and cross fenced.

