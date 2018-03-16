高端地产新闻
在售 - Iberia, Missouri, United States - ¥7,697,754
Iberia, Missouri, 65486 - United States

331 K Highway

约¥7,697,754
原货币价格 $1,215,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6000
    平方英尺

房产描述


This all brick and stone masterpiece of a home sits on 150 acres of Missouri rolling hills. Open pasture, timber full of wild game, flowing creek and large pond are only a few of natures touches. This extremely well built home boasts so many wonderful features. 4 large bedroom suites. Beautiful kitchen, large dining and living areas. multiple fireplaces. Laundry room on both levels. Oversized 3 vehicle garage up and 1 oversized garage down. 30 x 40 finsihed shop with living area, kitchen, bath and laundry, heated and cooled. Another 60 x 80 barn. Acreage is fenced and cross fenced.

MLS ID: 3125200

联系方式

经纪公司：
luxaddress
分部：
The Property Shop @ the Lake, LLC
代理经纪:
Tina Stotler
573-693-1100

周边设施

周边设施
