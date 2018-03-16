高端地产新闻
在售 - Southampton, United States - ¥9,471,722
Southampton, 11968 - United States

61 Shore Road

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2400
    平方英尺 (0.2 英亩)

房产描述

Wonderfully renovated in 2009, this 3 story Post Modern home sits on .20 waterfront acres just minutes from Southampton Village and enjoys its own private floating dock that can accommodate a boat up to 40' in length. 2,400 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, with gorgeous new Sub-Zero, Viking kitchen with solid mahogany counters. Fantastically and completely renovated project, replete with designer lighting, Kohler and Hans Grohe bathroom fixtures, Schumacher grass cloth wall paper, 3 living rooms, frameless tempered glass shower enclosures, recessed low voltage lighting throughout. Built in master his and her closets. Tremendous attention to all details has been tastefully executed. Navigable through North Sea Harbor to Great Peconic Bay.

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 15162

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Shaunagh M. Byrne
631-204-2430

