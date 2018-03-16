高端地产新闻
在售 - Scotch Plains Twp., NJ, United States - ¥9,186,620
免费询盘

Scotch Plains Twp., NJ, 07076 - United States

1231 Cooper Rd

约¥9,186,620
原货币价格 $1,450,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1.32
    英亩

房产描述

You have truly arrived! A circular driveway leads to the front entry of this beautiful, custom built Colonial offering stunning details. The first floor offers an open floor plan beginning in the foyer flanked by a formal banquet sized dining room and living room with full wall of built-ins. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen is outfitted with a beautiful wood topped center island, sleek stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, pantry and eating area with slider to a fabulous covered porch. Off the kitchen, the family room enjoys a fireplace with stone surround, and access to both the front porch and kitchen, and the game/media room is just down the hall. A full hall bath, powder room, and mudroom with built-in cubbies complete this level. The second floor is equally impressive. A back staircase leads to an expansivelounge/study area off the master bedroom, and continues to the loft that overlooks the master bedroom suite with its private bath. Also on this level are two bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill bathroom, two additional bedrooms, a full hall bath and convenient second floor laundry. The roomy third floor bedroom retreat has an en-suite bath and ample storage.The finished walkout lower level offers additional living space where you will find a recreation room, den, exercise room and full bath for easy access for outside and pool guests. The fenced backyard includes a vast paver patio with built-in fireplace and barbecue grill and a fantastic in ground pool.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 3432016

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Frank D. Isoldi
9083012038

