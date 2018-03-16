高端地产新闻
在售 - Friendswood, TX, United States - ¥8,616,416
Friendswood, TX, 77546 - United States

2 Dominion Court

约¥8,616,416
原货币价格 $1,360,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5967
    平方英尺 (0.58 英亩)

房产描述

Come and tour this handsomely styled gem nestled in a small, private gated community featuring only twelve custom homes. Masterfully designed, it reflects attention to detail at every corner. The spacious and open layout sets the tone for simplistic relaxed living and effortless entertaining. The wonderful design features six bedrooms, five full baths, study, workout/bonus room and large game room. Three bedrooms with en suite baths on the first floor, oversized 7-car garage, large decked attic that is capable of becoming a "man-cave" and no back neighbors easily adds extra potential and unlimited possibilities. Modern elegance infused with quality throughout capture the essence of this superb home. This home has everything that today's savvy buyers are looking for. You must see it to truly appreciate the full potential. Schedule your private showing today.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 43194939

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Dawn Johnson
7135589264

