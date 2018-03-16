758 Donnington Court

23 acres plus private lake in this European estate where romance mingles with California magic. Located behind private gates high above the Wood Ranch Country Club, this palatial Tuscan-inspired villa captures 360-degree sunlit views from every window across lush lawns on its lot situated as the crown on its own hilltop. Classic architectural elegance is revealed from the grand foyer, archways and volume ceilings to state of the art technology and rich inlaid flooring. The superb resort-size backyard seems to be at the top of the world, enjoying a resort-style infinity pool and spa, private one acre lake, nature preserve, space for a helipad, separate guest house, outdoor entertainment barbecue center, fruit trees, lush landscaping and circular stamped drive gracing the entrance.



