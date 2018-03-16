高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Simi Valley, CA, United States - ¥25,310,722
免费询盘

Simi Valley, CA, 93065 - United States

758 Donnington Court

约¥25,310,722
原货币价格 $3,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 10100
    平方英尺 (23.63 英亩)

房产描述

23 acres plus private lake in this European estate where romance mingles with California magic. Located behind private gates high above the Wood Ranch Country Club, this palatial Tuscan-inspired villa captures 360-degree sunlit views from every window across lush lawns on its lot situated as the crown on its own hilltop. Classic architectural elegance is revealed from the grand foyer, archways and volume ceilings to state of the art technology and rich inlaid flooring. The superb resort-size backyard seems to be at the top of the world, enjoying a resort-style infinity pool and spa, private one acre lake, nature preserve, space for a helipad, separate guest house, outdoor entertainment barbecue center, fruit trees, lush landscaping and circular stamped drive gracing the entrance.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 217013839

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Rosemary Allison
8054912100

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Rosemary Allison
8054912100

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_