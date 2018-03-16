高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Jupiter, FL, United States - ¥6,962,824
免费询盘

Jupiter, FL, 33477 - United States

360 Fishermans Way

约¥6,962,824
原货币价格 $1,099,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3800
    平方英尺

房产描述

LET'S MAKE A DEAL! Private oasis in amazing location..just over the Intracoastal in Jupiter. Impact glass, 3 car garage with high ceilings and luxury from top to bottom. Gorgeous finishes everywhere. Neff kitchen cabinetry, 5-star gas range, Brazilian teak wood flooring. Custom baths with imported Italian tile, spa shower in guest and master bath. 2 bedrooms with bath downstairs and master and guest bedroom up. One bedroom down could be converted to master suite with den. AC warrantied through 2022, natural gas for pool, bbq. Close to everything! Stroll to Starbucks, Harbourside, Casa Mia, spa, shops and more. Intracoastal access for residents to kayak or paddleboard just across the street.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: RX-10383502

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Kristen Danzig
5613985931

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Kristen Danzig
5613985931

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_