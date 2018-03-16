879 Dover Street

The Yachtsman's dream. One of a kind massive point lot mansion on deep water. Over 130ft of dockage and over 300ft of frontage with northeast exposure. This home has been completely renovated with state of the art features including: hurricane impact glass, whole home generator, concrete construction, natural gas, pebble tech pool, chefs kitchen, gym, library, and outrageous long water views from almost every room. Truly a must see.



