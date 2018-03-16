高端地产新闻
在售 - Boca Raton, FL, United States - ¥37,981,922
Boca Raton, FL, 33487 - United States

879 Dover Street

约¥37,981,922
原货币价格 $5,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 8858
    平方英尺

房产描述

The Yachtsman's dream. One of a kind massive point lot mansion on deep water. Over 130ft of dockage and over 300ft of frontage with northeast exposure. This home has been completely renovated with state of the art features including: hurricane impact glass, whole home generator, concrete construction, natural gas, pebble tech pool, chefs kitchen, gym, library, and outrageous long water views from almost every room. Truly a must see.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: RX-10383578

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Jonathan Postma
5618437828

