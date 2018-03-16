301 East Rd

Established Operational Nursery since 1981. 19.96 acres of combined land that includes a high quality artesian aquifer fed lake used for irrigation. Nursery License and 40,000 yards of high grade soil sold separately & currently on premises. Lake is currently stocked with fish and is perfect for watering plants, hay and role crop. Water quality and soil quality test documentation available. Onsite utilities such as septic, electricity, artesian well (a pump-less water source that uses pipes to allow underground water that is under pressure to rise to the surface) and telephone services. Just outside of the urban corridor with direct access from Fruitville Road, 2.5 miles east of I75: growing plants on a large scale for shipment to other parts of the country and for large contract customers is easy. The nursery business in the United States offers opportunity to entrepreneurs with a green thumb. Since 2006, there was approximately $147.8 billion in revenue generated by nurseries and greenhouses across the United States.Visitors to Florida - and Floridians themselves - are diving deeper not only into the ocean, but into the state's diverse agriculture industry, participating in exciting and educational activities at farms. This could be your Farm!Agritourism is a combination of agriculture and tourism (Florida's two largest industries), and includes destinations such as wineries, u-pick farms and farmers markets, and activities including farm stays, oystering and horseback riding.



