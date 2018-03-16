高端地产新闻
在售 - Belleair Beach, FL, United States - ¥8,869,206
Belleair Beach, FL, 33786 - United States

111 Harbor Dr

约¥8,869,206
原货币价格 $1,399,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4496
    平方英尺 (0.25 英亩)

房产描述

WHAT?? 2009 Grady White 275, twin Yamaha 225 hp outboard engines with 350 hours on them could be YOURS if we come to an agreement! This home brings relaxed waterfront living to mind. Welcoming foyer w/ a descending grand chandelier leading to formal space w/ an electric fireplace. Pebble sheen, saltwater infinity pool/spa w/ electric heating feature overlooks the lntracoastal waterway & private boat dock/10k lb lift. Just a short boat trip to Gulf access, this is Florida living at its best! Enjoy family meals in the large dining room. Spacious kitchen w/ marble flooring & backsplash / granite countertops tied together w/ wood cabinetry & stainless apps. 5 vast bedrooms & 5.5 bathrooms; each brings new character to this home w/ the custom marble/stone en suite guest bathrooms, walk-in closets & double-glazed windows, updated 2009. Master suite located at the top of an elegant staircase, w/ breathtaking views has recently updated double-glazed windows 2015, copious storage & closets; bedroom next to master could be used as additional master closet/dressing room or nursery. Master bath w/ marble throughout; commode and bidet, his/hers vanity w/ whirlpool tub & separate shower w/ rainfall showerhead connection. Second level hallway leads to guest bedrooms & includes several storage closets. Opposite the master suite is a private back stairwell leading to the lower level & the two car garage. Fresh paint throughout. Located on a unique corner lot in a quiet neighborhood w/ private resident beach access.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: U7839406

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Martha Thorn
7274329019

联系方式

