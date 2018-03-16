319 Bird Key Dr

The lovely upgrades and inspired outdoor entertaining expanses found in this four-bedroom Bird Key home create a wonderful environment to move right into. Situated on a double, half-acre lot just one block from the Bird Key Yacht Club. Recent renovations include a new roof (2015), double-pane windows and sliders equipped with a complete set of storm shutters (shutters new in 2011) and two Trane air-conditioners (2010). The Spanish-Mediterranean interior features cathedral ceilings with tongue and groove accents, Travertine stone flooring, custom built-ins and plantation shutters. Granite countertops and custom cabinetry adorn the eat-in kitchen that overlooks the family room and formal dining is down the hall. Two master-sized suites with private lanai access are located on the north side of the home. The fourth bedroom is currently being used as an office. Relish the perfect place to while the day away on the beautiful portico. A wall of glass French doors open to this relaxing, screen-protected space from the living room. Enjoy your morning coffee or a quiet evening meal while glimpsing the open pavered lanai surrounded by tropical foliage, with vine-covered pergola, tranquil fountains, two outdoor showers, seashell pathways, space to lounge and an infinity-edge PebbleTec swimming pool (resurfaced in 2013). You may also want to join the nearby Bird Key Yacht Club. Members adore access to fine dining, private club activities, fitness center, tennis, swimming and an ideal place to moor your boat.



