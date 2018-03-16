高端地产新闻
在售 - Key Biscayne, FL, United States - ¥6,519,332
Key Biscayne, FL, 33149 - United States

1121 Crandon Blvd Unit F907

约¥6,519,332
原货币价格 $1,029,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1782
    平方英尺

房产描述

Great opportunity to buy this spacious 2 beds, 2 baths, 2 parking spaces corner unit with stunning views of the ocean from every room. Panoramic sunset vistas of the Village, Biscayne Bay and Coconut Grove. Well maintained residence, with marble flooring in the living areas and floor to ceiling windows. The walk-in closets are large and there is an external storage area. The condominium has many amenities-direct beach access, kayak store, barbecue, media and game rooms, gym, 2 pools, tennis courts, hair salon/spa and in-house restaurant. Make this home yours today!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: A10374787

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Brian Corbett
7864277225

