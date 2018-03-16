高端地产新闻
在售 - Coconut Grove, FL, United States - ¥8,223,608
Coconut Grove, FL, 33133 - United States

2000 S Bayshore Unit 59

约¥8,223,608
原货币价格 $1,298,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3490
    平方英尺

房产描述

Stunning and updated 4/4 Town house located in the most desirable subdivision of L'Hermitage. This tri level unit has high vaulted ceilings with glass walls in the huge living/ dining room. A gourmet kitchen/adjoining breakfast room/ with granite counters, tall cabinets and steel appliances. An ample master bedroom/2 walk-in closet and a lavish bathroom. The first level has an in- law quarter with a bedroom/bathroom and sitting room. High impact doors and windows plus hurricane shutters, closets galore, 2 car garage and a carport for 2 additional cars. The roof and some appliances are from 2016. Enjoy L.Hermitage on the bay, its amenities and its proximity to the best schools, to downtown, to the best restaurants and to the beaches. Easy to show.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: A10371542

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Amal Ferzli
3056674815

