在售 - Palm City, FL, United States - ¥11,720,860
Palm City, FL, 34990 - United States

10075 Sw Green Ridge Ln

约¥11,720,860
原货币价格 $1,850,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (7 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 6802
    平方英尺

房产描述

Got yachts? Got horses? Enjoy Treasure Coast living at its best in this beautifully landscaped 5+ acre equestrian estate w/ fenced arena along scenic, Okeechobee Waterway w/access to Atlantic Ocean & Gulf of Mexico. Your private yacht basin has cut-in concrete seawall w/4 slips, 2 for 80'-90' vessels, 2 for 40' or less. A relaxed lifestyle is assured in this "smart home" w/ app controlled systems. This stunning riverfront home features 5 BRs, home office, 5.5 Baths, open plan w/state-of-the-art granite island kitchen, all impact glass, metal roof, all LED lighting, designer, heated pool & spa, covered patio w/summer kitchen, 3 CG & security gate. Barn w/2 BR, 2.5 BA apt, AC workshop/tack room, stalls & outbuildings, all w/impact glass & metal roofs. Near great schools, beaches & golfing.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: A10369342

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Julia Sansevere
7729191385

