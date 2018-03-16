140 Shawmut Avenue Unit 6a

The Lucas, Boston's most iconic new construction project, offers 33 magnificent homes in an exciting South End location. This beautiful tower home with direct access elevator offers approx. 2595 sq. ft. of contemporary living space with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, stunning custom kitchen, gas fireplace, extraordinary high end finishes throughout, high ceilings, 2 decks and garage parking for 2 cars. The Lucas residents enjoy an intimate and boutique living experience with concierge services, a gym, lounge, a common courtyard, and integrated high-tech home systems. Steps to the best restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping the South End has to offer.



> View additional property information and more photos