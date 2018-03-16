高端地产新闻
在售 - Boston, MA, United States - ¥22,168,264
免费询盘

Boston, MA, 02118 - United States

140 Shawmut Avenue Unit 6a

约¥22,168,264
原货币价格 $3,499,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2595
    平方英尺

房产描述

The Lucas, Boston's most iconic new construction project, offers 33 magnificent homes in an exciting South End location. This beautiful tower home with direct access elevator offers approx. 2595 sq. ft. of contemporary living space with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, stunning custom kitchen, gas fireplace, extraordinary high end finishes throughout, high ceilings, 2 decks and garage parking for 2 cars. The Lucas residents enjoy an intimate and boutique living experience with concierge services, a gym, lounge, a common courtyard, and integrated high-tech home systems. Steps to the best restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping the South End has to offer.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 72257455

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Ricardo Rodriguez
6172664430

