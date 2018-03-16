高端地产新闻
在售 - Oak Park, IL, United States - ¥6,646,044
Oak Park, IL, 60302 - United States

210 South Euclid Avenue

约¥6,646,044
原货币价格 $1,049,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Fabulous renovation of spectacular Oak Park Victorian. New Brazilian Cherry wood floors on 1st, 2nd & finished 3rd floor. New Marvin windows throughout home. All new electric, HVAC, plumbing, HWH, roof, and exterior Hardie board. Formal Living room plus parlor/den/first floor office. Formal Dining room, 1st floor family room & extra large eat-in kitchen boasts Granite countertops, SS Appliances, Ample bright white cabinetry, Center Island W/ stove top, seating & storage, large table space, Wolf oven range, Miele DW, Walk-in closet on 1st lives like a mud room. 1st flr powder room, 3 large Bdrms on 2nd & 2 full baths including gorgeous mstr bath with steam shower & separate whirlpool tub. 3rd floor boasts full bath, plus 2 bdrms. Huge lot w/ b-ball court, patio, charming coach house, electric gate to driveway, finished basement w/ laundry, rec room, 6th bdrm (7th in coach house) & full bath. Walk to downtown Oak Park.Watch the world go by on the shaded wrap around porch swing

MLS ID: 09776986

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Amy Hart
7084760243

