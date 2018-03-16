高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Paradise Valley, AZ, United States - ¥41,149,722
免费询盘

Paradise Valley, AZ, 85253 - United States

7540 N Silvercrest Way

约¥41,149,722
原货币价格 $6,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 8021
    平方英尺

房产描述

Majestic views and refined tranquility await, from this exquisite hillside Contemporary estate. A warm architectural retreat, with spectacular design elements incorporated from the native mountainside and showcased throughout the home. This rare setting provides the ultimate in privacy and views as it is perfectly perched outward so as not to see any other surrounding properties. Vast rooms of glass capture the dramatic mountain views from the Superstition Mountains to the city lights of downtown Phoenix. As you glide into the motor court you are greeted by the illuminating drive and sounds of trickling water. It gives the illusion of an Hawaiian tropical estate in the heart of Paradise Valley. Enter thru the massive glass pivot door and you are once again greeted by... **click for more***

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 5690190

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Wendy Walker
6024688888

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Wendy Walker
6024688888

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_