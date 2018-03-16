Rattgatan 3

房产描述

On the beautiful Saltholmen in the middle of Gothenburg's maritime heart lies this unique seaside plot with a jetty and own water course. The plot has a superb south-facing position in the southwest with a view of the sea, just west and north-west. Wingårdh architects have worked on a proposal for houses that together with the unique uniqueness of the plot to one of Gothenburg's best seas. There are drawings for new construction of 175 sqm of building surface with a height of seven meters, probably basements can also be made. Today there is a villa of about 137 sq.m. in the plot with a large maintenance requirement. The plot is located high and has soft rolling rocks down to the water where a long shoreline in the west spreads out. A good jetty where you can ruin several boats.