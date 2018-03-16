高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Sweden - ¥13,882,189
免费询盘

Sweden

Rattgatan 3

约¥13,882,189
原货币价格 $2,191,140
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 936
    平方英尺 (0.297 英亩)

房产描述

On the beautiful Saltholmen in the middle of Gothenburg's maritime heart lies this unique seaside plot with a jetty and own water course. The plot has a superb south-facing position in the southwest with a view of the sea, just west and north-west. Wingårdh architects have worked on a proposal for houses that together with the unique uniqueness of the plot to one of Gothenburg's best seas. There are drawings for new construction of 175 sqm of building surface with a height of seven meters, probably basements can also be made. Today there is a villa of about 137 sq.m. in the plot with a large maintenance requirement. The plot is located high and has soft rolling rocks down to the water where a long shoreline in the west spreads out. A good jetty where you can ruin several boats.

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: 1711200503079311

联系方式

分部：
Residence Fastighetsmäkleri
代理经纪:
Jonas Martinsson
+46706174404

周边设施

