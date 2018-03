房产描述

Extraordinary opportunity: First offering of this custom-built colonial estate on The Rappahannock River. This 66 acre estate w/ over 1200 feet of water frontage was meticulously planned out to capture huge river views, colonial architecture & park-like setting. The home boasts oak floors,1st floor master en suite,3 en suite guest rms & basement, pool, pool house, boat ramp & 4,000+ sqft.workshop