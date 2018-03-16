高端地产新闻
在售 - Roanoke, United States - ¥9,500,232
Roanoke, 24014 - United States

3416 Wellington Dr

约¥9,500,232
原货币价格 $1,499,500
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Breathtaking views from literally every Room & Window are offered in this Brick 2 Story home. An ideal blend of Old World Architectural Elegance w/a Modern, Open Floor Plan & High Ceilings that set the stage for Entertaining & Everyday Gracious Living. More than 7,000 SF on 3 Levels offers State-of-the-Art Kitchen w/Chef Quality Induction Stove Top, Granite Counters, Walk-In Pantry. Extensive Cherry Wood Cabinets Throughout; Living Room w/Gas Log Fireplace w/Built-Ins, Formal Dining Room w/Archways, Master Bedroom on Main Level w/12+ Ft Trey Ceiling, Access to 25x15 Slate & Wrought Iron Terrace.

MLS ID: F1711181839700004

联系方式

分部：
Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. - Roanoke Sales
代理经纪:
Callie Dalton
8666776937

