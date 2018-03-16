1161 Singer Drive

房产描述

PARADISE FOUND! DO NOT MISS this rare opportunity to own one of the finest Waterfront homes on prestigious Singer Island. Located on Singer Drive, it is just minutes by boat to World Class Deep Sea Fishing and is just one block from the Beach. A New 78' Dock, and 14,000 pound Boat Lift make this a boaters dream come true. This immaculate 4 BR, 2.5 Bath home was completely renovated in 2017. The Brand New Gourmet Kitchen is at the Center of this Bright, Beautiful Open Design home. It boasts Solid Maple painted White Cabinets, Top of the Line Samsung Appliances, Granite Counters and Bar Top. The Granite Pass Through leads to the Screened Patio and oversized Swimming Pool. There is New Tile and Carpet throughout, as well as 3 Brand New Bathrooms! World Class Golf,