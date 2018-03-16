高端地产新闻
在售 - Singer Island, United States - ¥7,571,042
Singer Island, 33404 - United States

1161 Singer Drive

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
  • 4
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2257
    平方英尺

PARADISE FOUND! DO NOT MISS this rare opportunity to own one of the finest Waterfront homes on prestigious Singer Island. Located on Singer Drive, it is just minutes by boat to World Class Deep Sea Fishing and is just one block from the Beach. A New 78' Dock, and 14,000 pound Boat Lift make this a boaters dream come true. This immaculate 4 BR, 2.5 Bath home was completely renovated in 2017. The Brand New Gourmet Kitchen is at the Center of this Bright, Beautiful Open Design home. It boasts Solid Maple painted White Cabinets, Top of the Line Samsung Appliances, Granite Counters and Bar Top. The Granite Pass Through leads to the Screened Patio and oversized Swimming Pool. There is New Tile and Carpet throughout, as well as 3 Brand New Bathrooms! World Class Golf,

上市日期: 2017年11月19日

MLS ID: F1711192237700001

联系方式

分部：
Illustrated Properties, Corporate
代理经纪:
Emmy Buckman
561-626-7000

