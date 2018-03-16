Portsmouth, 02871 - United States

房产描述

BEACHFRONT-Walk across the sprawling lawn of this New England home to a private, shoreside stone patio, with steps directly down onto the beach! Enjoy swimming and boating in your backyard! Situated on an acre of thoughtfully designed outdoor living spaces and landscaping, including a koi pond and waterfall, this first time offering in the sought after Lawrence Farm neighborhood features 225 ft of beach frontage, unobstructed water views and incredible sunrises. A generously sized sunroom with cathedral ceiling adjoining the kitchen provides an exceptional indoor/outdoor entertaining area. A handsome library/home office with built in bookcases leads to the first floor master bedroom suite with custom walk in closet. Enjoy 4 fireplaces throughout. Well suited as either a full time family home or incredible vacation home destination, this 3,400 sq ft home at the end of a cul de sac has 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths with recent coastal inspired updates. 2 bedrooms are ensuite, 3 have waterfront balconies. 5 bedroom septic allows room for expansion. Finished rooms in the lower level include a billiard/pub room with stone fireplace, private living suite with full bath and bedroom with walkout patio ideal for guests or nanny, plus a workshop and an artist studio that can be used as a boat house or future pool house. A mooring is possible. Short drive to Newport, several golf courses, marinas, tennis, polo, and an easy commute to Providence, Boston and airports.