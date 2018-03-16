108 S Philadelphia Ave

房产描述

This magnificent five bedroom, five bath beach block home boasts brilliantly executed design and construction in addition to ocean views from every window. Vaulted ceilings and custom moldings create an air of relaxed elegance throughout the first floor. The open floor plan includes a sunroom with a bar, a large living room with a built-in fireplace and a breakfast nook and an expansive eat-in kitchen featuring high end stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The adjacent sunken dining room is a harmonious blend of old world and new, with Jerusalem tile floors with radiant heat and plantation shutters. The first floor also includes a large bedroom, a full bathroom and access to the attached garage. Take the stairs to the exquisitely crafted and spacious great room featuring vaulted ceilings, custom wood work and a large deck with ocean views. The master bedroom suite includes a private bathroom with an enormous walk-in shower and two more bedrooms each with private baths provide plenty of space for guests. The great room was previously the master bedroom suite so it can easily be converted back into a 5th bedroom. Exterior highlights include a covered front porch, a huge wrap deck on the 2nd floor, outdoor shower and an attached one-car garage. This artistically inspired custom home is the ideal place to create a lifetime of warm summer memories!