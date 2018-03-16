405 Galena Avenue

房产描述

Located on one of Telluride's most desirable corners with access to hiking just up the street and walking to restaurants, shopping and skiing just down the street. The home was thoughtfully designed and sited by a renown architect with particular attention to floor plan and top quality finishes. Views reaching from the ski area to the box canyon are enjoyed from the expansive porches and balconies. The outdoor experience is further enhanced with patios and large hot tub surrounded by mature landscaping. Start the day with sunrise to the east and finish the evening with magnificent sunsets to the west. This is a very special house in a very special setting.