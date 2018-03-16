高端地产新闻
在售 - Telluride, United States - ¥28,510,200
Telluride, 81435 - United States

405 Galena Avenue

约¥28,510,200
原货币价格 $4,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2935
    平方英尺 (0.1 英亩)

房产描述

Located on one of Telluride's most desirable corners with access to hiking just up the street and walking to restaurants, shopping and skiing just down the street. The home was thoughtfully designed and sited by a renown architect with particular attention to floor plan and top quality finishes. Views reaching from the ski area to the box canyon are enjoyed from the expansive porches and balconies. The outdoor experience is further enhanced with patios and large hot tub surrounded by mature landscaping. Start the day with sunrise to the east and finish the evening with magnificent sunsets to the west. This is a very special house in a very special setting.

MLS ID: F1711201240700002

联系方式

分部：
Telluride Real Estate Corp
代理经纪:
Sandra Sucharski
(970) 708-1136

联系方式

周边设施

_