Exeter, 2579 - Australia

房产描述

For more information visit http://mandalay.cve.io/ One of the Southern Highlands' most coveted properties, significant 77ha estate just kilometres from charming Exeter village. Ideal for cattle grazing with paddocks, creeks, dams, natural springs and new yards, plus subdivision potential (STCA). Secluded at the end of 1.5km driveway, breathtaking Morton National Park and Bundanoon Gorge views. Magnificent two-storey British Colonial-style residence built in 1992, modelled on a prominent c1900 mansion in Singapore. 7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, including large master suite, additional 3 bedroom caretaker's cottage. Series of magnificent formal and casual living spaces including a study plus a beautiful French provincial inspired kitchen. Soaring 13 foot ceilings, grand double doors, bespoke turned timber staircase, three fireplaces Custom-built sauna, 3,800 bottle wine cellar, triple garage, back to base security, gas hot water, town water, under-floor heating. Classic English landscape design formal gardens by James Pfeiffer, north-south tennis court, croquet lawn, vegetable garden, walled rose garden, established orchard, lawn with space to land a helicopter, 105,000 litre underground concrete water tank for garden irrigation. 90 minutes to Sydney or Canberra, frequent local train services, close to leading private schools, golf and equestrian facilities, thriving culinary scene and local vineyards. For sale: Expressions of Interest Inspect: By appointment