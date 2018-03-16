高端地产新闻
在售 - Jupiter, FL, United States - ¥18,975,122
Jupiter Farms, Jupiter, FL, 33478 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥18,975,122
原货币价格 $2,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 290.0
    平方英尺

房产描述

Custom Equestrian Estate, this property is a must-see. Well-designed Equestrian estate on 6.7 acres is a rare opportunity for full-time equestrian operations or seasonal equestrians. The 8,00+ sq..ft. Residence was designed for Entertaining; featuring 5 Bedrooms and 5.5 Baths, Billiard Room Western- style bar, Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Large Gourmet Kitchen, lovely patios. The custom-built 8 stall Barn features center aisle design, Groom's Quarters, Tack Room, Office, Guest Bathroom, Laundry and Feed Room as well as turn outs and a wash stall. A Storage garage & 12 day/turnout Paddocks and Professional 125 X 250 Dressage Riding Ring complete the facility. Private Showings Available By Appointment

房产特征

  • 电采暖燃料
  • 电采暖系统
  • 窗帘
  • 吧台
  • 景观
  • 烧烤区
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月1日

MLS ID: A10372757

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeSvs FL
代理经纪:
William M. Hall
561-373-0695

周边设施

周边设施
