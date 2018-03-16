高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Roanoke, VA, United States - ¥9,500,232
免费询盘

Roanoke, VA, 24014 - United States

3416 Wellington Dr

约¥9,500,232
原货币价格 $1,499,500
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4.33
    英亩

房产描述

Breathtaking views from literally every Room & Window are offered in this Brick 2 Story home. An ideal blend of Old World Architectural Elegance w/a Modern, Open Floor Plan & High Ceilings that set the stage for Entertaining & Everyday Gracious Living. More than 7,000 SF on 3 Levels offers State-of-the-Art Kitchen w/Chef Quality Induction Stove Top, Granite Counters, Walk-In Pantry. Extensive Cherry Wood Cabinets Throughout; Living Room w/Gas Log Fireplace w/Built-Ins, Formal Dining Room w/Archways, Master Bedroom on Main Level w/12+ Ft Trey Ceiling, Access to 25x15 Slate & Wrought Iron Terrace.

房产特征

  • 电采暖燃料
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 瓷砖地板
  • 混泥土楼板
  • 地毯
  • 砖外墙
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 洗碗机
  • 吧台
  • 门廊
  • 平台
  • 壁炉
  • 木制平台

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 0843119

联系方式

分部：
Roanoke Sales
代理经纪:
Callie Dalton
8666776937

联系方式

分部：
Roanoke Sales
代理经纪:
Callie Dalton
8666776937

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_