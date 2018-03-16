高端地产新闻
在售 - Moorestown, NJ, United States - ¥8,553,060
Moorestown, NJ, 08057-1400 - United States

775 Allison Ct

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (6 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 2.57
    英亩

房产描述

AUCTION EXTENDED TO MARCH 9th. AUCTION RESERVE REMOVED. From the moment you pull up the impressive sweeping driveway and take in the lush landscaping and exquisite front fa~ade, this 8,330-square foot home exudes a quiet elegance. Tucked away in the back of a quiet cul-de-sac on 2.57 acres, this 6-bedroom, 6f/2h-bathroom estate was designed by renowned Philadelphia architect Stephen Bonitatibus and designer Michael Nardi and seamlessly blends the convenience of a close-to-town-center setting with the privacy of a large lot. The warm, western-inspired interior will immediately make you feel at home, as rich cheery wood, exposed beam ceilings, and granite fireplaces comfort you at every turn. Quality finishes like imported Italian tile and commercial grade cooktop and oven in the spacious gourmet kitchen perfectly compliment the natural d~cor. The private first floor master suite features a sumptuous granite and marble bath and French doors opening to a private porch and the spacious backyard with pond view. With a spectacular pool area, billiards room, and private guest suite, 775 Allison Court combines unmatched quality with an unbeatable location in the heart of Moorestown.

房产特征

  • 木屋顶
  • 散热片式采暖系统
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 瓷砖地板
  • 地毯
  • 木板外墙
  • 灰泥粉刷外墙
  • 石材外墙
  • 空调
  • 洗碗机
  • 天窗
  • 报警系统
  • 草坪
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 有线卫星电视

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

MLS ID: 7085686

联系方式

分部：
Moorestown Sales
代理经纪:
Paul A Canton III
8666776937

周边设施

