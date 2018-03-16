高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Phoenixville, PA, United States - ¥18,309,884
免费询盘

Phoenixville, PA, 19460-3450 - United States

256 Bridge St

约¥18,309,884
原货币价格 $2,890,000
其他

详情

  • 0.07
    英亩

房产描述

This Commercial Property with various Retail Uses is a great Opportunity for the Investor or User located in the heart of highly desirable Phoenixville PA. This Highly Visible Property is located in the Center of the Downtown Shopping and Dining District. This Real Estate Package consists of four (4) Properties. Property (1) 256 Bridge Street, tax ID # 15-09-0193, is an existing 3 story Building with Basement consisting of approximately 2,500 s.f. per floor, total of 10,000 S.F. This Property is perfect for the Investor / User. Property (2) 258 Bridge Street, tax ID #15-09-0192 is an existing 2 story Building with Restaurant on Ground Floor and 2 Apartments on Second Floor. Property (3) 260 Bridge Street, Tax ID # 15-09-0191, is an existing 2 story Building with Retail Wine Store on Ground Floor and Exercise / Workout Space on the Second Floor. All spaces on Properties #2 and #3 are Fully Rented. Property #4, 15 Gay Street, Tax ID # 15-09-0190 is an off Street Parking Area with 8 spaces. This is a unique Property and Great Investment Opportunity.

房产特征

  • 砖外墙

    上市日期: 2017年10月6日

    MLS ID: 7084994

    联系方式

    分部：
    Devon Sales
    代理经纪:
    Bud Emig
    8666776937

    联系方式

    分部：
    Devon Sales
    代理经纪:
    Bud Emig
    8666776937

    周边设施

    周边设施
    查看这一地区的更多物业
    联系销售团队
    _