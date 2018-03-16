高端地产新闻
在售 - Avalon, NJ, United States - ¥14,540,202
Avalon, NJ, 08202 - United States

5959 Dune Drive

约¥14,540,202
原货币价格 $2,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

房产描述

A hidden gem in the most exquisite Beachblock of AvalonÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s premiere Southend, this custom home is now offered by the original owner. This special Beachblock holds only 6 elegant homes, assuring peace and serenity for your private seashore refuge. You are sited merely 3 homes away from AvalonÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s most expansive Southend beach, and just a stroll to the renowned High Dune area. This 4 bedroom 3 bath light filled sanctuary is flanked by multiple wraparound decks for your own private leisure enjoyment of sunny days, the sounds and scents of the ocean, sea breezes, and starlit nights. Lushly landscaped, the cedar rimmed backyard affords ample room for a sumptuous pool for your eyes only. Including the attached garage, the house has 2532 square feet. This rare offering may be enjoyed for your own personal use, or take advantage of the impressive rental history while you take your time to design and build your own dream home. This is the lowest priced offering in the Southend Beachblock- donÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t miss the opportunity or hesitate on this one.

房产特征

  • 电采暖燃料
  • 木板外墙
  • 空调
  • 洗衣机
  • 微波炉
  • 干衣机
  • 洗碗机
  • 门廊
  • 草坪
  • 壁炉
  • 木制平台

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 179218

联系方式

分部：
Avalon Sales
代理经纪:
Travis J. Marshall
8666776937

_