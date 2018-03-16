Tanda Tula, Megève, France

房产描述

Tanda Tula is a serene and beautiful chalet, situated in the very private location of Mont dArbois. Standing in a generous plot of 4,000m2, this 400m2, 6 bedroom chalet was built 12 years ago and was designed in a classical alpine style. Using a combination of stone facings and old wood to the exterior the traditional theme continues inside with intricate hand carved doors and cabinetry, open stone fireplaces and exposed timbers throughout.



Entering via a spacious hallway with built-in storage, the ground floor comprises a furnished ski room, 3 en suite bedrooms, games room, sauna and a W/C and shower. Internal access to a 4-5 car garage, an exterior Jacuzzi with spectacular mountain views and the garden are also accessible from this level.



On the first floor, a large open plan salon with full height ceiling is a magnificent formal reception room in which to take in the surrounding mountain views, read or play cards. This adjoins the sunken living room, beautifully adorned with wood panelling and parquet flooring and providing a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy the large open fireplace. Also on this level is a wood panelled study with open fireplace and balcony, hand-built fitted kitchen with breakfast area, cloakroom, utility room and a separate dining room for more formal occasions. Summer and winter sun can be appreciated from South-West and North-West facing terraces, one of which is directly accessed from the kitchen area.



On the top floor are 3 en suite bedrooms including a luxurious master bedroom with spacious bathroom, dressing area and fireplace.



Outside are a number of generous balconies and terraces overlooking the mature and enclosed landscaped gardens.



Located in an exclusive setting on the edge of the ski-de-fond tracks and close to the pistes of Megeve, Tanda Tula is a perfectly proportioned and timeless family chalet with glorious, panoramic views of the mountains.



