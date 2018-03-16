高端地产新闻
在售 - Spain - ¥10,510,855
Spain

The White Angel Ibiza, Ibiza Town, Ibiza, Spain

约¥10,510,855
原货币价格 €1,350,000
公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室

房产描述

The White Angel residential development in Ibiza, comprising 67 designer apartments with communal gardens and a pool, located just a short walk from the Marina and some of Ibiza's most famous nighspots, and offering luxury quality.

Carefully designed and specified, with a name inspired by the spirit of style and the purity of white (Ibiza is also know as La Isla Blanca or White Island), The White Angel Ibiza aims to offer what desing- conscious people want, where they want it, at a price that makes sense, in notable contrast to the way projects were built in the past.

This fifth floor apartment is really luxurious and has been equipped with designer furniture. Its spacious terrace has nice open views to the city and side views to the port and the Old Town of Ibiza.

It includes one parking space and a storage room.

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

联系方式

经纪公司：
Savills
分部：
Residential International
代理经纪:
Residential International
+44 (0) 20 7016 3740

周边设施

周边设施
_