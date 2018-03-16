4 Avenue Lombardie, Constantia Upper, Cape Town, Western Cape

房产描述

This 6 bedroom family home is set on over half an acre of private garden in a sought after pocket of Constantia Upper.



All bedrooms are en suite with luxurious finishes and the upstairs balcony and wet deck encompass beautiful Northward views. Light-filled reception rooms boast large proportions and good flow to the covered veranda and pool deck, a spacious well designed kitchen, with separate scullery and laundry areas, is the heart of the home. Studio, private flatlet, 4 garages, light-filled studio, study and excellent security are key features of this well-appointed home.



Light-filled reception rooms boast large proportions and good flow to the covered veranda and pool deck, a spacious well designed kitchen, with separate scullery and laundry areas, is the heart of the home.



Studio, private flatlet, 4 garages, light-filled studio, study and excellent security are key features of this well-appointed home.



