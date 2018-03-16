高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - South Africa - ¥9,457,847
7806 - South Africa

4 Avenue Lombardie, Constantia Upper, Cape Town, Western Cape

约¥9,457,847
原货币价格 £1,070,652
  • 6
    卧室

This 6 bedroom family home is set on over half an acre of private garden in a sought after pocket of Constantia Upper.

All bedrooms are en suite with luxurious finishes and the upstairs balcony and wet deck encompass beautiful Northward views. Light-filled reception rooms boast large proportions and good flow to the covered veranda and pool deck, a spacious well designed kitchen, with separate scullery and laundry areas, is the heart of the home. Studio, private flatlet, 4 garages, light-filled studio, study and excellent security are key features of this well-appointed home.

Light-filled reception rooms boast large proportions and good flow to the covered veranda and pool deck, a spacious well designed kitchen, with separate scullery and laundry areas, is the heart of the home.

Studio, private flatlet, 4 garages, light-filled studio, study and excellent security are key features of this well-appointed home.

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

联系方式

经纪公司：
Savills
分部：
Residential International
代理经纪:
Residential International
+44 (0) 20 7016 3740

