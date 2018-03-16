高端地产新闻
在售 - Kalispell, United States - ¥8,838,162
Kalispell, 59901 - United States

25 Paint Horse Lane

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 10.0
    英亩

房产描述

This house is truly a must see property! The home features 3 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms plus a small 4th room and bath that could be used as a craft room, kid's bedroom, or office. Parade of homes winner 2006! As Montana as it gets. Custom western home that is elegantly finished with rustic touches throughout. Basking in 360 degree mountain views, this 10 acre landscaped property is ready for horses with vinyl fencing, cross-fencing and 2 separate shops, one of which could be used as a barn. Both shops are heated with bathrooms, and one has a sauna in it. The home has gorgeous alder and walnut cabinets, hickory floors, granite slab countertops, and a massive natural stone fireplace. There are hand-scraped timbered beams and logs throughout and mountain views out every window. Reclaimed barnwood, faux painting and a moose antler chandelier completes the look. The home features 3 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms plus a small 4th room and bath that could be used as a craft room, kid's bedroom, or office. Additionally there is a mother-in-law guest house complete with kitchen and laundry. Truly a must see property!

联系方式

经纪公司：
Clearwater Properties
代理经纪:
Patrick Pacheco
406-459-3088

