在售 - Longmont, CO, United States - ¥33,578,680
Longmont, CO, 80501 - United States

约¥33,578,680
原货币价格 $5,300,000
其他

详情

  • 179.15
    英亩

房产描述

Set along the foothills with direct views of the twin peaks of Mt. Meeker and Longs Peak, this outstanding 179.15-acre country estate includes a 40-acre lake, custom home on two levels with 6,957 square feet of living space plus an attached three-car, one-RV garage with a 2,000-square-foot shop. The home is landscaped with a sprinkler system, mature trees and wraparound covered porch on three sides and includes a screened-in porch and entertaining/barbecue area. Spacious four-bedroom, five-bath house nicely appointed with great room and bar on the main level, spare bedrooms on the upper level with a lounge TV area. The farm has excellent water rights and produces 10,000 bales of premium grass hay, 48x120 hay storage barn, 6,000-square-foot heated shop with office and two-bedroom apartment with a complete set of working corrals.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Ranch Marketing Associates
代理经纪:
Ranch Marketing
855-535-0881

