Platteville, CO, 80651 - United States

Big Bend Station is a tremendous recreational and agricultural jewel located on the South Platte River on Colorado?s Front Range. The property is as diverse as its historical past. Named for the big bend the South Platte River takes and the stagecoach station that once operated on the property, this property is truly special. Featuring over a mile of warm water sloughs, wildlife attracting wetlands, and adjacent to over 2 miles of the South Platte River, the property is a magnet for waterfowl. With over 100 acres of cottonwood-covered river bottom, whitetail deer and turkey have all the habitat they need to flourish on the property. Contact Robb Nelson.