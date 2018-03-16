高端地产新闻
在售 - Platteville, CO, United States - ¥26,609,520
免费询盘

Platteville, CO, 80651 - United States

约¥26,609,520
原货币价格 $4,200,000
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 386.0
    英亩

房产描述

Big Bend Station is a tremendous recreational and agricultural jewel located on the South Platte River on Colorado?s Front Range. The property is as diverse as its historical past. Named for the big bend the South Platte River takes and the stagecoach station that once operated on the property, this property is truly special. Featuring over a mile of warm water sloughs, wildlife attracting wetlands, and adjacent to over 2 miles of the South Platte River, the property is a magnet for waterfowl. With over 100 acres of cottonwood-covered river bottom, whitetail deer and turkey have all the habitat they need to flourish on the property. Contact Robb Nelson.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mirr Ranch Group
代理经纪:
Mirr Ranch Group
303-623-4545

