在售 - Glenrock, United States - ¥16,155,780
Glenrock, 82637 - United States

约¥16,155,780
原货币价格 $2,550,000
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 470.0
    英亩

房产描述

Located within the Laramie Mountain Range along the famed Boxelder Creek is the Hidden Valley Ranch. A unique and rare offering, this recreational and productive ranch is full of water, big game, and aesthetic value. This 470-acre sportsman?s ranch is surrounded by compelling views, and dissected by 4 different creeks that provide irrigation to the ranch?s meadows while creating a valuable native trout fishery and a setting second to none. Along the valley floor of Hidden Valley Ranch is a custom-built log home, shop, and barn, all of which are in like-new condition and perfectly situated within the ranch for complete privacy. Contact Jared Souza.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mirr Ranch Group
代理经纪:
Mirr Ranch Group
303-623-4545

