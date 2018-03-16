高端地产新闻
在售 - Paris, France - ¥37,371,930
Paris, 75008 - France

约¥37,371,930
原货币价格 €4,800,000
公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2584
    平方英尺

房产描述

PARIS 8 - MATIGNON / GABRIEL - APARTMENT / FLAT OF 240sqm TO BE REHABILITATED - BALCONY AND CLEAR VIEW ON GARDENOn the 2nd floor of a luxury building undergoing renovation, apartment / flat to convert 240sqm open on a balcony with beautiful views of the Champs Elysees gardens and the Grand Palais. The space will be delivered fully cleaned with the arrival of all fluids and air conditioning. A draft plan includes an entrance gallery, a double living / dining room, a large kitchen diner, 3 bedrooms each with ensuite bathroom, toilet and dressing room. High ceilings. A cellar.

MLS ID: A-64971

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES SAINT-HONORE
代理经纪:
BARNES SAINT-HONORE
+ 33(0)1 85 34 70 55

