在售 - Paris, France - ¥23,201,740
Paris, 75010 - France

约¥23,201,740
原货币价格 €2,980,000
公寓

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3348
    平方英尺

PARIS 10 - MARCHE SAINT MARTINSplendid 3,476 sq ft Loft on two levels in a former factory near the MarchÃ© Saint-Martin covered market. The ground floor is composed of a hall, which still has the old goods elevator, an en suite master bedroom with a large shower room and walk-in closet, a small lounge and a study area on the mezzanine level with a glass cathedral ceiling (3.2 ft-high), overlooking the lower floor. Upstairs is a large reception room, a kitchen-diner, two bedrooms, a shower room, a storeroom and a spa with a counter-current swimming pool, Jacuzzi and sauna. Harmonious design, quiet surroundings and high-quality amenities.

MLS ID: A-63785

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES PARIS 9e,10e, 18e
代理经纪:
BARNES PARIS 9e,10e, 18e
+ 33 (0)1 85 34 70 61

_