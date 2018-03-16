高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Manchester, VT, United States - ¥15,826,328
免费询盘

Manchester, VT, 05255-0000 - United States

1875 Depot Street

约¥15,826,328
原货币价格 $2,498,000
投资物业

房产描述

Get ready for that once in a lifetime opportunity!! Motel and Restaurant right on Routes 11 & 30!! 43 Spacious Rooms with two locations fully visible from the road!! Pool, Lobby, 2.6 Acres at the Chalet Motel with open grounds and a wonderful mountain view!! The Annex just across the street features 22 of the 43 rooms on 7.76 acres both open and wooded with mixed use possibilities!! Bringing it to a total of 15.38 acres right in the heart of Manchester Center and conveniently located on the way to your favorite ski mountain, shopping, visiting local farms, hiking, taking in the sights or enjoying one of the many area attractions!! This opportunity can't be beat!!

房产特征

  • 沥青屋顶
  • 临水

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

联系方式

经纪公司：
RE/MAX FOUR SEASONS
代理经纪:
Josh Wien
8023797337

联系方式

经纪公司：
RE/MAX FOUR SEASONS
代理经纪:
Josh Wien
8023797337

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_