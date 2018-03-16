高端地产新闻
在售 - Rockport, MA, United States - ¥16,472,560
免费询盘

Rockport, MA, 01966 - United States

18 Jewett Street

约¥16,472,560
原货币价格 $2,600,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3882
    平方英尺

房产描述

The Carnegie Library of the, Classical Revival Style created from local quarried granite, has been fully renovated to an amazing single-family residence. This luxurious home features a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 3 1/2 baths. The master bath showcases an over sized sunken bath and marble floors. Natural light pours into the fireplace living-room through expansive windows and French doors that reveals a graciously landscaped veranda with ocean views. Once you walk through the granite arch entrance you will be entranced by the magnificent soaring rotunda, whisper chamber, and impressive wood columns. The home also includes an underground garage with 2 additional parking spaces, and other creative spaces and rooms. This is truly a one of a kind home and is steps to the beach & ocean, to enjoy summer activities. This iconic home sits in the heart of the New England ~ picture postcard Rockport, Massachusetts.

房产特征

  • 石板屋顶
  • 散热片式采暖系统
  • 临水

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

联系方式

经纪公司：
RE/MAX ADVANTAGE REAL ESTATE (DT)
代理经纪:
Debra Lovelace
9788797356

