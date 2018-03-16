高端地产新闻
在售 - Winchester, MA, United States - ¥13,931,984
免费询盘

Winchester, MA, 01890 - United States

1 Harrington Road

约¥13,931,984
原货币价格 $2,199,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4300
    平方英尺

房产描述

1 Harrington Road is now for sale! Don't miss this beautifully designed NEW custom 4 bedroom 4 1/2 bath home located in the FLATS area of Winchester! Close to town, Ambrose elementary, and Wedgemere train station. Wonderful floor plan with dramatic 2-story entry, kitchen/great room combination with floor to ceiling stone fireplace visible from kitchen area, formal living room with french doors to front porch, dining room with wainscoting and beautiful trim work, 3-car garage with direct entry into great mudroom/ half bath area with storage, wide plank wainscoting, and tile floors. Gorgeous staircase with mahogany handrail leads to perfectly designed second floor featuring Master with cathedral ceiling, 2 walk in closets, linen closet, beautiful tile bath with gorgeous windows, high ceilings, glass enclosed shower and & 6ft soaking tub. 3 add'l BR's/3 baths. Finish the basement if you desire, plumbed for add'l full bath, create a media rom, gym, rec room. Located on over 10,000sf lot!

房产特征

  • 沥青屋顶
  • 临水

上市日期: 2017年11月17日

联系方式

经纪公司：
RE/MAX LEADING EDGE
代理经纪:
Kim Covino
7812493854

周边设施

周边设施
