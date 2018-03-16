高端地产新闻
在售 - Lake Tomahawk, WI, United States - ¥12,037,640
Lake Tomahawk, WI, 54539 - United States

On Robin Rd

约¥12,037,640
原货币价格 $1,900,000
土地

房产描述

Like finding a rare gem best describes this rare find on the Minocqua Chain of Lakes! Now available is this once in a lifetime King of Lakes parcel. Located on a peninsula, you will find over 8 magnificent mature wooded acres and 726' of gentle slope to level sand frontage with Southwest exposure on sought-after Lake Tomahawk. This parcel provides the ultimate in privacy. There are multiple building sites available with possible walkout lower levels just waiting for you to build your Northwoods dream home. The Minocqua Chain of Lakes features boundless recreation and fishing. You will also have easy access to all that Minocqua has to offer from shopping, dining and endless entertainment. You are no longer dreaming! You can now own this rare gem on Lake Tomahawk to create your family memories for years to come! For more information visit: danielspointparadise.strikingly.com

房产特征

  • 临水

    联系方式

    经纪公司：
    RE/MAX NORTHWOODS
    代理经纪:
    Brenda Thompson
    7156145400

