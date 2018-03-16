高端地产新闻
在售 - United Kingdom - ¥10,600,472
免费询盘

E1W - United Kingdom

Chimney Court, 23 Brewhouse Lane, London, E1W

约¥10,600,472
原货币价格 £1,200,000
公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1260
    平方英尺

房产描述

A stunning split level two bedroom apartment in this popular converted soap factory located in the heart of Wapping.

Arranged over two floors this large two double bedroom two bathroom apartment offers 1260 sq ft of accommodation. The upper level offers excellent open living and entertaining space with a modern fitted kitchen, whilst retaining its character with exposed brickwork and large warehouse style windows. The apartment benefits from a private terrace and secure allocated parking.
Chimney Court is just a few minutes walk away from Wapping Station and ideally located for access to Canary Wharf and the City as well as the amenities of Wapping Lane and Wapping High Street.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Cluttons LLP
代理经纪:
Wapping
+44 (0) 20 7488 4858

