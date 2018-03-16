Chimney Court, 23 Brewhouse Lane, London, E1W

房产描述

A stunning split level two bedroom apartment in this popular converted soap factory located in the heart of Wapping.



Arranged over two floors this large two double bedroom two bathroom apartment offers 1260 sq ft of accommodation. The upper level offers excellent open living and entertaining space with a modern fitted kitchen, whilst retaining its character with exposed brickwork and large warehouse style windows. The apartment benefits from a private terrace and secure allocated parking.

Chimney Court is just a few minutes walk away from Wapping Station and ideally located for access to Canary Wharf and the City as well as the amenities of Wapping Lane and Wapping High Street.

