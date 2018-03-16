Southwick Street, London, W2

房产描述

An opportunity to acquire this wonderful family home with the potential to extend.



This well presented family home is perfectly situated on the sought after Southwick Street. Offering generous, bright and well-proportioned accommodation of 2347 sq. ft, this stunning 4 bedroom freehold house offers an abundance of space along with some excellent opportunities to extend on the top floor and to modernize the property to create your own personal home. The property comprises of four generous bedrooms, three bathrooms, excellent storage space in the basement and three gated off-street parking spaces.

Southwick Street is located in the heart of the Church Commissioners Hyde Park Estate close to Connaught Village and offering easy access to Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens, Paddington main line station, the Central line at Lancaster Gate and all the shopping and transport amenities of Marble Arch, Oxford Street and Edgware Road.

Freehold

4 Bedrooms

3 Reception Rooms

3 Bathrooms

Roof Terrace

Balcony

Off Street Parking



