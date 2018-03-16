46393 Blackhawk Drive

房产描述

Completely updated and remodeled Early California designed home in the Manitou Springs area of Indian Wells Country Club! This home was rebuilt from the studs out with a high level of quality. Fleetwood, powered pocket doors highlight this open floor plan, opening the great room to the outdoor living area. The gourmet kitchen features Wolf appliances, new cabinets and granite tops. There is a temperature controlled 150+ bottle wine room, electric shades, travertine floors & surround sound. There are 2 Master size Bedrooms and the 3rd bedroom is set up as an office with Murphy bed. This homes offers dramatic mountain and golf course views, while the pool area has plenty of privacy. A security gate opens to a long private drive leading to a 2-car plus golf cart garage. Offered fully furnished, with a few exclusions. Take a look, you will not be disappointed!