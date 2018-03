Located in Fuveau, just 15 minutes to the east of Aix-en-Provence and its TGV station, this elegant property offers 230 sqm of living area in addition to 1.3 hectares of woodland and landscaped garden. Offering optimum levels of comfort, this peaceful abode is reached via a countryside track. The interior features a vast living room-diner, a ground floor master suite and four additional upstairs bedrooms. Also includes a swimming pool and covered terrace.