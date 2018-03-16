高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Bernards Township, United States - ¥6,962,824
免费询盘

Bernards Township, 07920 - United States

32 Sentinel Dr

约¥6,962,824
原货币价格 $1,099,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

Elegant Brick Front Cedarbrook Model w Great Room in Patriot Ridge. Newer Eat In Kitchen w Granite Counters, Custom Center Island, Stone Backsplash and Top of Line Appliances. Hardwood Floors. Open Floor Plan. Two Story Family Room w Fireplace. Large Dining Room Ideal for Entertaining. Huge 29' x 14' Great Room w Tons of Natural Light. 1st Floor Office. Spacious Master Suite w Sitting Room, Conservatory, Two Walk In Closets, and Master Bath w Double Vanity and Soaking Tub. Inviting Two Story Foyer w Two Coat Closets. Walkout Basement. Three Car Side Entrance Garage. Newer Roof (2012). Oversized Maintenance Free Deck w Built In Storage Overlooking Private Backyard. Meticulously Landscaped Grounds.



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: 3431932

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Weichert Realtors
代理经纪:
Jennifer Blanchard
1-888-720-4928

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Weichert Realtors
代理经纪:
Jennifer Blanchard
1-888-720-4928

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_