8118 Harding Ave

OWNER VERY MOTIVATED!!!!! Rare opportunity to buy a boutique Hotel in Miami Beach just one block away from the ocean!22 totally reconstruction (can be 23 units) + Big Lobby for Breakfast + Patio for Events, all new units with European Modern Design , sale included Brand New Furniture, 8 (Eight) parking spaces on site. Hotel has been completely updated with new electrical, fire prevention system, security cameras surround sound Two 2-story buildings 13, 750 sf - Property is currently rented with a triple net lease with cap on prop taxes annual income of $370, 000 on first year with annual increases up to $392, 000 BOUTIQUE BUILDING 22 UNITS 11 (1 BED AND 1 BATH) WITH KITCHEN and 11 HOTEL STUDIOS WITH FRIGOBAR COFFE MAKER AND MICROWAVE VERY BIG LOBBY FOR BREAKFAST AND EVENTS







