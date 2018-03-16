高端地产新闻
在售 - Miami Beach, United States - ¥37,760,176
Miami Beach, 33141 - United States

8118 Harding Ave

约¥37,760,176
原货币价格 $5,960,000
商业楼

  • 13.0
    英亩

OWNER VERY MOTIVATED!!!!! Rare opportunity to buy a boutique Hotel in Miami Beach just one block away from the ocean!22 totally reconstruction (can be 23 units) + Big Lobby for Breakfast + Patio for Events, all new units with European Modern Design , sale included Brand New Furniture, 8 (Eight) parking spaces on site. Hotel has been completely updated with new electrical, fire prevention system, security cameras surround sound Two 2-story buildings 13, 750 sf - Property is currently rented with a triple net lease with cap on prop taxes annual income of $370, 000 on first year with annual increases up to $392, 000 BOUTIQUE BUILDING 22 UNITS 11 (1 BED AND 1 BATH) WITH KITCHEN and 11 HOTEL STUDIOS WITH FRIGOBAR COFFE MAKER AND MICROWAVE VERY BIG LOBBY FOR BREAKFAST AND EVENTS



MLS ID: A10375004

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Miami Beach - WEICHERT, REALTORS - Best Beach Real Estate
代理经纪:
Carina Moffatt
1-888-720-4928

